Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2023 

Swansea City will host Coventry City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had a mixed start to their season playing out a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City before beating Northampton Town 3-0 in the Carabao Cup days later. They were beaten 3-2 by West Bromwich Albion in their last league outing, finding themselves three goals down before goals from Harry Darling and Nathan Wood helped reduce the deficit.

Swansea have picked up just one point from an obtainable six this season and will be targeting maximum points this time around.

Coventry, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in their league opener before suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Wimbledon in the EFL Cup. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough featuring goals from Matt Godden and Haji Wright alongside a late own goal from the Boro.

The visitors sit 11th in the Championship standings with three points from two games and will be looking to add to that tally come Saturday.

Swansea City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 meetings between Swansea and Coventry. Both sides have won 12 games apiece while their other 11 meetings have ended in draws including their most recent clash which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 15 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1982.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

11 of the Swans' 18 league wins last season came on home turf.

Only seven of Coventry's 18 league wins last season came away from home.

Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction

Swansea's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last seven home games and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Coventry's on the other hand returned to winning ways last time out after a run of consecutive defeats. They have, however, struggled to impress in this fixture in recent years and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Coventry City

Swansea City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Swansea City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)