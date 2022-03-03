Swansea City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea City host Coventry City at the Liberty Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to build on their latest win.

The Swans overcame West Brom 2-0 at the Hawthorns, courtesy of late goals from Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie.

It was their third win from their last five league games and they remain in 16th place with 41 points, ten points behind Coventry.

The Sky Blues are currently on a three-game unbeaten run since a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City in mid-February.

They're in 10th place right now and will be pushing to move further up the charts, although they haven't won away to the Swans since a 2-1 win in January 1950.

Swansea City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

There have been 32 clashes between the sides before and the spoils have been closely shared, with Coventry winning 12 times and losing to Swansea on 11 occasions.

However, the Swans are unbeaten against Coventry since October 1981, winning six of their subsequent 12 encounters, including each of their last two.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Swansea City vs Coventry City Team News

Swansea City

The Swans have confirmed that there are no new injury concerns right now and head coach Russell Martins will have the same squad available for Saturday as he had for Tuesday.

January signing Nathanael Ogbeta has resumed full training but the game might be too soon for him.

Injured: Nathanael Ogbeta

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



Team news bit.ly/35n3IQa Martin expects to have the same squad available for Saturday’s game, and revealed Nathanael Ogbeta has joined full training with his team-mates.Team news Martin expects to have the same squad available for Saturday’s game, and revealed Nathanael Ogbeta has joined full training with his team-mates.📝 Team news 👉 bit.ly/35n3IQa https://t.co/72c7p07U9e

Coventry City

The Sky Blues have Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly with long-term injuries and Fankaty Dabo is suspended for his red card in their draw with Preston on Saturday.

Matty Godden has returned from injury ahead of time and a late call will be taken on his involvement in the game.

Injured: Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly

Doubtful: Matty Godden

Suspended: Fankaty Dabo

Unavailable: None

Swansea City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Swansea City (3-4-3): Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Ryan Manning; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Hannes Wolf; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson.

Coventry City (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Jake Clarke-Salter, Dominic Hyam; Todd Kane, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Ian Maatsen; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn.

Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction

The Sky Blues have overseen a better campaign than Swansea but the hosts will have enough in their tanks to halt their momentum.

It will be tough but we're predicting a draw here.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-2 Coventry City

Edited by Shardul Sant