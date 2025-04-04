Swansea City vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Swansea City and Derby County go head-to-head at the Swansea.com Stadium in round 40 of EFL Championship on Saturday. After weeks mediocre of results, the Rams have turned their fortunes around of late and will head into the weekend in search of a fifth win on the spin.

Swansea City turned in a resilient team display last Saturday when they fought back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

However, with that result, the Swans have failed to win three straight games, losing twice and claiming one draw since March’s 1-0 defeat against Middlesbrough.

Swansea have picked up 45 points from their 39 Championship matches so far to sit 16th in the league table, level on points with Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers.

Over in Derbyshire, a rejuvenated Derby County maintained their new-found form as they secured a 2-0 victory over Preston North End at Pride Park last time out.

The Rams have now won four games on the trot — scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets — having failed to win the 13 matches across all competitions preceding this run.s

This upturn in form has seen Derby County surge from the doldrums as they now sit 20th in the league table, level on 41 points with Hull City and one point above the relegation zone.

Swansea City vs Derby County Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Swansea City boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Derby County have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Swansea are unbeaten in their most recent four games against the Rams, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-0 defeat in December 2020.

Derby County have failed to win 11 of their last 12 away matches across all competitions, losing eight and claiming three draws since November 23.

Swansea City vs Derby County Prediction

Swansea City and Derby County find themselves in the relegation picture in what has been an turbulent campaign and will be looking for a strong end to the season. The Rams have turned a corner of late but we predict Swansea will do just enough to force a share of the spoils in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Derby County

Swansea City vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Swansea’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

