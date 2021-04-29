Swansea City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City host relegation-battling Derby County at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship on Saturday, having already qualified for the promotion playoffs.

Fifth in the standings with 77 points from 44 games, the Swans are into the next round for the second year running, alongside Brentford, Bournemouth, and Barnsley.

But things are in stark contrast in the opposite camp, with Derby County hovering dangerously close to relegation with only two games remaining.

The Rams are four points clear of Rotherham United, who have a game in hand over them. Derby have lost each of their last five games.

Swansea City vs Derby County Head-To-Head

There have been 45 previous meetings between the sides, with the spoils being almost equally shared. The Swans have won 19 times against Derby, but lost in 18 games.

The Rams have also won their last two meetings with Swansea, including a 2-0 win at home this season.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Swansea City vs Derby County Team News

Swansea City

Jordan Morris (ligament rupture) and Tivonge Rushesha (torn knee) are the long-term absentees who are not going to play a part again this season.

However, in a boost for Cooper, the head coach will have striker Andre Ayew back from a hamstring injury.

Injured: Jordan Morris and Tivonge Rushesha

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County

Wayne Rooney might tinker with his side again following another loss in the last game. Kamil Jozwiak and Patrick Roberts are pushing for starts, while Craig Forsyth might keep his place in the XI.

Andres Wisdom, who missed the last game, will be assessed before the clash.

Injured: Curtis Davies and Krystian Bielik

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Swansea City (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes; Wayne Routledge, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe.

Derby County (3-4-1-2): Kelle Roos; Craig Forsyth, Matt Clarke, George Edmundson; Nathan Byrne, Graeme Shinnie, Jason Knight, Lee Buchanan; Tom Lawrence; Patrick Roberts, Colin Kazim-Richards.

Swansea City vs Derby County Prediction

Don't expect Swansea to rest on their laurels, but given they've already qualified for the playoffs, they might field a weakened side. Derby County will look to make the most of that opportunity.

Given Derby's recent struggles, a draw seems like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Derby County