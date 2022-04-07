Swansea City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Mid-table Swansea will host rock-bottom Derby County at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

Swansea are pretty much off track to compete for a place in the playoffs and will only aim to salvage their rankings in the games to come.

The visitors are mathematically in contention to vie for Championship survival, however, the odds of doing that are rather slim. They are 13 points off 20th-placed Hull with six games to go.

Swansea City vs Derby County Head-To-Head

There have been 46 previous meetings between the sides, with the spoils being shared almost equally. The Swans have won 19 times against Derby, but lost in 18 games.

The Rams have also won two of their last three meetings with Swansea, with the last one ending in a stalemate in October.

The recent record also favors the home team, who have lost once in their last five outings.

Swansea City Form Guide (in EFL): W-W-L-W-D

Derby County Form Guide (in EFL): W-D-L-L-W

Swansea City vs Derby County Team News

Swansea City

Defender Brandon Cooper will miss the clash due to an ankle injury.

Liam Walsh can be expected to get a place on the bench after serving his recent suspension.

Injured: Brandon Cooper

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County

Kamil Jozwiak and Patrick Roberts are pushing for starts, while Craig Forsyth might keep his place in the starting XI.

There are no injury concerns as such at the moment.

Injured: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Swansea City (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes; Wayne Routledge, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe.

Derby County (3-4-1-2): Kelle Roos; Craig Forsyth, Matt Clarke, George Edmundson; Nathan Byrne, Graeme Shinnie, Jason Knight, Lee Buchanan; Tom Lawrence; Patrick Roberts, Colin Kazim-Richards.

Swansea City vs Derby County Prediction

Going by the head-to-head record, this fixture is as close as it gets between the two teams. The Swans will definitely fancy their chances of getting something out of this match and making it three wins in three.

The visitors will have to start winning almost every single game in their remaining fixtures to have any chance of pulling off a miracle.

However, it is safe to say that the Swans are in a better place to clinch the tie.

Prediction: Swansea 2-1 Derby County

