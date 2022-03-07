Swansea City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham will be seeking to take another step towards the EFL Championship title when they visit the Swansea.com Stadium to face Swansea City on Tuesday.

The Swans will head into the game seeking to get one over the league leaders, having lost each of the last three meetings between the sides since 2014.

Swansea City picked up two consecutive league wins for the third time this season last time out when they edged out Coventry City 3-1 on home turf.

The Swans have now won three of their most recent four outings, with a 4-0 defeat against Sheffield United on February 19 being the only exception.

This upturn in form has seen Swansea rise to 17th place in the EFL Championship table, level on points with 16th-placed Stoke City.

Meanwhile, Fulham maintained their sensational charge for the league title as they claimed a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last time out.

They have now won all but one of their last six league outings, scoring 10 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.

With 73 points from 34 games, Fulham sit top of the league table with a comfortable 11-point cushion on second-placed Huddersfield Town.

Swansea City vs Fulham Head-To-Head

With 34 points from the last 68 meetings between the sides, Fulham boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Fulham have picked up 24 wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Fulham Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Swansea City vs Fulham Team News

Swansea City

The Swans will be without the services of new signing Nathanael Ogbeta, who is currently recuperating from a hamstring problem.

Injured: Nathanael Ogbeta

Suspended: None

Fulham

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo have both been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Fulham Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Ryan Manning; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Hannes Wolf; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Jean Michaël Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Swansea City vs Fulham Prediction

Swansea City appear to have hit their stride once again, claiming three wins from their last four games. However, they now face the daunting task of going up against a rampant Fulham side who boast an 11-point lead at the top of the table.

We predict the visitors will continue their fine form and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Fulham

Edited by Peter P