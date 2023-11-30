Swansea City vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Swansea City and Huddersfield Town will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 16 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Leeds United. They went ahead through Jamie Paterson's goal in the opening seconds of the game but Joel Piroe drew Huddersfield level just three minutes later. Georginio Rutter gave Leeds United the lead in first-half injury time while Daniel James made sure of the result just past the hour-mark.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 away victory over Sunderland. Michal Helik and Delano Burgzorg scored on either side of Luke O'Nien to inspire the win.

Despite the victory, the Terriers remain in 21st spot, having garnered 19 points from 18 games. Swansea are one point better off in 18th place.

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 63rd meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield Town lead 26-18, while 18 previous games have ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Swansea City claimed a 1-0 home win.

The last four head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with three of those matches seeing one side fail to score.

Huddersfield Town have scored first in 11 of their 18 league games this season. However, they have won just four of those games, with their five defeats after scoring first being the most in the Championship.

Swansea City have won four of the last five head-to-head games they have hosted.

Swansea City have won just two of the last eight games they have hosted on a Saturday. Ironically, one of those victories came against Huddersfield in April.

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Swansea City's run of four games without a win has left them flirting with the relegation zone. The Swans would have envisaged a battle for the top six at the start of the season but their reality has been much starker.

Huddersfield Town are directly outside the relegation zone but have the comfort of a six-point cushion over the bottom three. A victory for Darren Moore's side would take them above their Welsh hosts, highlighting the high stakes involved in this game.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals