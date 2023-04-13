Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Swansea City and Huddersfield Town go head-to-head at the Swansea.com Stadium in round 42 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Having won their last three away games, the Terriers will be looking to make it three straight wins on the road for the first time this season.

Swansea City returned to winning ways in style as they edged out league strugglers Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the DW Stadium on Monday. Prior to that, the Swans were held to a goalless draw by Coventry City on April 7 which saw their run of two consecutive victories come to an end.

With 53 points from 41 matches, Swansea City are currently 14th in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with 13th-placed Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town were left spitting feathers on Monday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Blackburn Rovers after bottling their two-goal lead in the second half.

Neil Warnock’s men were previously on a three-game winning run, seeing off Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford while scoring eight goals and conceding four in that time.

Having turned a corner in recent weeks, Huddersfield Town have now picked up 43 points from 41 games to rise into 19th place in the league table, two points above the relegation zone.

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Huddersfield Town hold a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 26 of the last 61 meetings between the sides.

Swansea City have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

The Swans are unbeaten in their last three games against Huddersfield, claiming one win and two draws since a 4-1 loss in February 2021.

Warnock’s men are unbeaten in their last five matches and have won their last two away games since their loss to West Brom.

Swansea have picked up just one win in their last five home matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since mid-February.

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Swansea City and Huddersfield Town have hit their stride in recent weeks and we anticipate a thrilling contest between the two in-form sides.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes between the teams).

