Swansea City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

The action continues in round 33 of the EFL Championship as Swansea City and Ipswich Town lock horns at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday.

Luke Williams’s side have lost their last three home matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

In their last match, Swansea City suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Leeds United on home turf. This followed a 1-0 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on February 10 which saw their run of four consecutive defeats come to an end.

With 36 points from 32 matches, Swansea are currently 17th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with 16th-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Over in the East, Ipswich Town rekindled their dreams of securing automatic promotion with a resounding 4-0 victory over Millwall at the Den on Wednesday.

Prior to that, Kieran McKenna’s side were on a four-match winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a shock 2-1 defeat against National League outfit Maidstone United in the FA Cup on January 27.

With 63 points from 31 matches, Ipswich are currently fourth in the Championship standings, three points behind second-placed Leeds United in the second automatic promotion spot.

Swansea City vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Ipswich Town holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Ipswich Town are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Swansea have won just one of their last seven matches across all competitions while losing five and claiming one draw since mid-January.

Swansea City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Ipswich Town will be licking their lips as they take on a floundering Swansea City side who have lost all but one of their last six matches. The Swans have struggled for results at home in recent weeks and we fancy McKenna’s men to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Ipswich Town

Swansea City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)