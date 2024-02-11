Swansea City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

The action continues in round 32 of the EFL Championship as Swansea City and Leeds United lock horns at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday.

Daniel Farke’s men head into the midweek clash looking to pick up a fifth away win on the spin and return into the automatic promotion places.

Swansea City finally gave their fans something to cheer about as they scraped a 1-0 victory over Hull City at MKM Stadium on Saturday.

This was a much-needed respite for Luke Williams’ side, who were on a four-game losing streak, including a 5-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the FA Cup on January 25.

With 36 points from 31 matches, Swansea are currently 16th in the Championship table, level on points with Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results continued their push for automatic promotion as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Rotherham United at the weekend.

Farke’s men have now gone nine consecutive games without defeat in all competitions, picking up one draw and eight wins since losing their final two games of 2023.

With 63 points from 31 matches, Leeds are currently third in the league standings, one point behind second-placed Southampton in the automatic promotion spot.

Swansea City vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Leeds United hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Leeds are unbeaten in four of their last five games against the Swans, claiming three wins and one draw since August 2018.

Swansea have won just one of their last five Championship matches while losing three and picking up one draw since mid-January.

Leeds United are currently on a run of four consecutive away wins, scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets since the turn of the year.

Swansea City vs Leeds United Prediction

While Swansea will be looking to pick up where they left off at the weekend, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Leeds United side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Farke’s men have enjoyed a blistering start to the year and we fancy them to claim another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Leeds United

Swansea City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five more bookings in their last seven clashes)