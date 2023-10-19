Swansea City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Swansea City will invite league leaders Leicester City to the Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, as league action returns after the international break.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording four wins in a row. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Jerry Yates, Oli Cooper, and Joshua Key helped them overturn a one-goal deficit to record a 3-1 away win over Plymouth Argyle.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in the Championship this season and made it six wins in a row last time around, recording a 2-0 home win over Stoke City. Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring in the 24th minute while his replacement Jamie Vardy doubled their lead just two minutes after coming on the pitch in the second half.

The visitors have a two-point lead over second-placed Ipswich Town and will need to earn at least a point from this game to remain at the top of the table.

Swansea City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times in all competitions thus far, with just four of them coming in the Championship. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 19 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their eastern rivals 11 times and nine games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, with Leicester recording a 2-1 away win and drawing the reverse fixture 1-1.

Leicester City have the best defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding just six goals in 11 games, Swansea City, meanwhile, have conceded 14 goals in that period.

The visitors have a 100% record in their travels in the Championship this term, with 13 of their 23 goals coming in five away games.

The visitors are the first team to win their first five away games in the Championship since Newcastle United in the 1992-93 season.

Swansea City vs Leicester City Prediction

The Swans have seen an upturn in form and, after recording just one win in their first eight games of the season in all competitions, they have recorded four wins in a row.

Head coach Michael Duff will have some players back from injuries after the international break but Ben Cabango has still not recovered from a hamstring injury.

The Foxes have enjoyed a good run in the Championship thus far and have kept four clean sheets in their last five games. They have won two of their three away matches against the hosts, outscoring them 5-3 in these games.

Enzo Maresca has a relatively healthy squad for the match and will have in-form striker Kelechi Iheanacho available for the game as he left Nigeria's international camp a bit early and should start here. Kasey McAteer is a key absentee with a hamstring injury and might return next week.

Both teams head into the match in good form, but considering the visitors' advantage in the head-to-head record and away form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City

Swansea City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist any time - Yes