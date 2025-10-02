Swansea City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Swansea City take on Leicester City on matchday nine of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings.

Ad

Alan Sheehan's Swansea are fresh off a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in midweek. Following Todd Campbell's 22nd-minute opener for the Rovers, Goncalo Franco levelled proceedings on the cusp of half-time before Liam Cullen grabbed the winner 16 minutes from time.

The win snapped a three-game winless run for the Swans, losing one, climbing up to eighth in the points table, with 12 points from eight games, winning three.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' Leicester are coming off a midweek draw, a 1-1 stalemate at home to newly promoted Wrexham. Despite the Foxes dominating possession (68%), they had only one shot on target as a share of the spoils ensued.

Ad

Trending

The hosts opened the scoring through Jordan Jones nine minutes before half-time before Wrexham drew level through Nathan Broadhead in the 77th minute. Following a fourth straight stalemate, Cifuentes' side are sixth in the standings, with 13 points from eight outings, winning three.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Swansea-Leicester Championship clash at the Swansea.com Stadium:

Swansea City vs Leicester City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 41 meetings across competitions, Leceister lead Swansea 21-11, including a 3-1 win in the Championship at home, in their last meeting in Januray 2024.

The Foxes have lost just once in nine meetings with Swansea, winning. seven, including the last two.

The Swans are unbeaten at home this season, winning five of seven matches across competitions.

Leicester have won once on the road this campaign, losing two of five games across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swansea: W-D-L-W-D; Leicester: D-D-D-D-W

Ad

Swansea City vs Leicester City prediction

The two sides have had similar starts to the season and have stuttered in recent outings, with one win in four and only three overall.

In terms of head-to-head, Leicester hold a healthy advantage and have also dominated recent meetings, winning on their last two league visits to the Swans. However, the Foxes have been poor on the road this season.

Ad

Both teams haven't gone all guns blazing this season in front of goal, but the Foxes could pick up a hard-fought win.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City

Swansea City vs Leicester City betting tips

Tip-1: Leicester to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have netted in their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last 12 matchups have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More