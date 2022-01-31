Swansea City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Swansea City play host to Luton Town at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday.

The Swans head into the game on a three-game unbeaten run against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Swansea City were sent crashing back down to earth on Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City.

Prior to that, the Swans were unbeaten in three consecutive games, claiming two draws and one win.

With 32 points from 26 games, Swansea City are currently 18th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Hull City.

Meanwhile, Luton Town were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Blackburn Rovers when the sides met last Saturday.

Nathan Jones’ men head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last eight games, picking up five wins and two draws in that time.

Luton Town are currently 10th in the league standings, level on 39 points with Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Swansea City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Luton Town boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from their last 55 encounters. Swansea City have picked up one fewer win, while 12 games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

Luton Town Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Swansea City vs Luton Town Team News

Swansea City

The hosts remain without the services of Jamie Paterson, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Jamie Paterson

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Danny Hylton is the only guaranteed absentee for the visitors as the Englishman continues his spell on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Danny Hylton

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere; Olivier Ntcham, Korey Smith; Joel Piroe

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Shea; Daniel Potts, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Pelly Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma; Elijah Adebayo

Swansea City vs Luton Town Prediction

Despite failing to claim all three points last time out, Luton Town are in fine form, losing just once in their last eight games. In contrast, Swansea have managed just one win in that time and we are tipping the visitors to come out victorious on Tuesday.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Luton Town

