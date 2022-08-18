Swansea City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Swansea City will host Luton Town on matchday five of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts will look to return to winning ways following their 2-2 draw with Millwall at the same ground on Tuesday. The Swans were ahead by two goals after 13 minutes but conceded two own goals in injury time in an incredible meltdown.

Luton, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Bristol City. Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway scored in the first half to guide the Robins to all three points.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



Meet the officials bit.ly/3poxA50 John Busby will be the man in charge when we host Luton Town at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).Meet the officials John Busby will be the man in charge when we host Luton Town at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).🆔 Meet the officials 👉 bit.ly/3poxA50 https://t.co/1WbDhMtSwF

The defeat leaves the Hatters in tatters, as they find themselves in an early relegation scrap, having garnered just two points from four games. Swansea, meanwhile, are 14th on five points.

Swansea City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

This will be the 57th meeting between the two teams. Luton have a 23-21 lead in wins, while 12 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January this year, where Harry Cornick stepped off the bench to score the winner in a 1-0 away victory for Luton.

Swansea City form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Luton Town form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Swansea City vs Luton Town Team News

Swansea City

Liam Walsh and Jamie Patterson are unavailable for the Welsh side due to injuries. Joel Latibeaudiere came off injured in the previous game against Milwall.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Jamie Patterson, Joel Latibeaudiere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town FC @LutonTown



#COYH Tickets for Saturday's match against Swansea City remain on sale until 12pm tomorrow. 🎟️ Tickets for Saturday's match against Swansea City remain on sale until 12pm tomorrow. 🎟️#COYH

Luton Town

Fred Onyedinma, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Mpanzu and James Shea have all been ruled out with injuries. Glen Rea is a doubt for the trip to Wales.

Injured: Fred Onyedinma, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Mpanzu, James Shea

Doubtful: Glen Rea

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City vs Luton Town Predicted XIs

Swansea City (3-4-3): Andy Fisher (GK); Nathan Wood, Kyle Naughton, Harry Darling; Ryan Manning, Matt Grimes, Joe Allen, Matthew Sorinola; Joel Piroe, Olivier Ntcham, Michael Obafemi

Luton Town (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath (GK); Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke; James Bree, Cauley Woodrow, Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell, Gabriel Osho; Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris

Swansea City vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton reached the playoffs last season but have struggled to reach the same heights this term. Their poor start to the campaign has been largely down to their struggles in attack.

Swansea, meanwhile, have also been inconsistent, although they enter the game as the favourites. They will also be eager to recover their injury-time calamity against Millwall. Goals could be at a premium in this game, but Russell Martin's men should claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-0 Luton Town

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav