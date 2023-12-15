Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Middlesbrough set out to end their three-match losing streak when they visit the Swansea.com Stadium to face Swansea City in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Having lost both home and away meetings between the sides last season, the Swans will head into the weekend looking to get one over Michael Carrick’s men.

Swansea City were denied consecutive league victories for the first time since October as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City on Tuesday.

This result came after a 2-1 victory away to Rotherham United on December 9 which saw their five-game winless run come to an end.

After two consecutive games on the road, Swansea City now return home, where they are currently on a run of five consecutive matches without a win.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough failed to arrest their slump in form as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Hull City in midweek.

Carrick’s side have now lost their last three outings, conceding seven goals and scoring three since a 4-0 victory over Preston North End on November 28.

With 27 points from 21 matches, Middlesbrough are currently 13th in the EFL Championship standings, two points and four places above Saturday’s hosts.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 54 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Middlesbrough are on a four-match unbeaten run against the Swans, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in March 2021.

Alan Sheehan’s men have failed to win their last five home matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on October 4.

Middlesbrough are winless in three consecutive away matches, losing twice and picking up one draw since October’s 3-2 victory over Exeter City in the FA Cup.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough have suffered a slump in form of late and will head into the weekend looking to stop the rot. Swansea’s home form gives Boro a slight edge here and we are backing the visitors to claim all three points, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six meetings)