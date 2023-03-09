Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Swansea City host high-flying Middlesbrough at the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 11), looking to end their winless league run.

Since beating Blackpool 2-1 last month, the Swans have failed to win heir next four outings, losing thrice.

Their last game ended in a 1-0 loss to Luton Town last weekend, with Carlton Morris scoring the only goal of the match in the 39th minute.

That saw them drop to 17th in the league, with 43 points from 35 games, 17 fewer than their next opponents.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are up in third after transforming their fortunes under Michael Carrick and are coming off a stunning 5-0 win over Reading.

Chuba Akpom and Aaron Ramsey struck braces,?while Marcus Fross was also on target for the Boro, who bounced back from their 2-0 loss to West Brom in the previous outing in emphatic fashion.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 clashes between the two sides before. The spoils are closely shared, with Middlesbrough winning 22 times and losing 19.

Swansea last beat Middlesbrough in March 2021 (2-1 in the Championship). Since then, there have been three more encounters between them, and Boro won two of them, both at home.

The visitors haven't won at Swansea since August 2009, a run of six games.

Middlesbrough are looking for their first league double over Swansea since the 1964-65 campaign.

Swansea have lost five of their last seven league games, as many as in their previous 19 games combined.

Middlesbrough have won 43 points in their 19 Championship games under Michael Carrick - only Burnley (45) won more during this period.

Middlesbrough's Ryan Giles has assisted nine league goals this season - the last player with more assists in a single campaign was Adama Traore (10) in 2017-18.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough have been a different beast under Carrick and recovered from a minor blip in West Brom in stunning fashion. Swansea, meanwhile, have flattered to deceive this season, and given their overall form, could lose against the high-flying Boro.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes