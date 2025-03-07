Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th, 2025

Swansea City take on Middlesbrough in the 36th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Alan Sheehan's Swansea are fresh off a goalless draw at Preston North End in midweek. The Swans bossed possession (51%), but Preston had more shots on target (5-1). Nevertheless, neither side could break the other's citadel as a goalless stalemate ensued. Following the draw, the Swans are 16th in the points table, with 41 points from 35 games, winning 11.

Meanwhile, Neil Bausor's Middlesbrough are coming off a slender 1-0 home win over Derby County last weekend. Finn Azaz's 80th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Riverside. A second straight win saw the Boro climb up to ninth in the points table, with 50 points from 35 games, winning 14.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Swansea-Middlesbrough Championship contest at the Swansea.com Stadium:

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 57 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Swansea 26-19, including a 1-0 home win in the Championship in their last meeting in August.

The Swans are winless in seven games in the fixture, losing six, including the last five.

Swansea have won just one of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing three.

Boro have won once in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swansea: D-W-L-L-W; Middlesbrough: W-W-L-L-L

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially the Swans, who are nine points off the promotion play-off places.

In terms of head-to-head, Boro have the clear advantage and have dominated the fixture recently. In fact, the Swans are winless in seven league meetings with Middlesbrough, losing six.

Boro, though, aren't in the greatest of form, winning two on the trot after a debilitating run of five straight defeats saw them slide down the points table. Nevertheless, given their overall better form and dominance in the fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip-2: Middlesbrough to keep a clean sheet: No (Boro have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)

