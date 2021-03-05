Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Promotion-chasing Swansea City host Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium in an EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

The Swans are just a point behind Brentford and Watford and have two games in hand. Steve Cooper's side are in pole position to secure the second automatic promotion spot behind runaway league leaders Norwich City.

Swansea secured a dramatic come-from-behind win against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium in their last game. Nick Powell gave the Potters the lead before Connor Roberts equalized a few minutes later.

However, they had to wait until second-half stoppage time for the winner, which eventually came via an Andre Ayew penalty.

Meanwhile, Boro are still entertaining hopes of finishing in the playoff spots. They have 50 points from 34 games. That puts them five points behind Bournemouth, who currently occupy the last playoff spot.

They also had a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in midweek when they beat Coventry City.

Boro's Anfernee Dijksteel scored an own goal to give Coventry the lead in the first half. Grant Hall then equalized before George Saville scored the winner in the 87th minute to give Neil Warnock's side a crucial win.

Neil Warnock spoke to the press at length about extending his #Boro stay as well as the trip to @SwansOfficial 🗣️📹 #UTB https://t.co/HbvY544MAZ — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 4, 2021

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Boro have won 20 and lost 18 out of the 49 games that they have played against Swansea to date.

Middlesbrough had beaten Swansea 2-1 earlier this season at the Riverside in a game where Duncan Watmore scored a brace for them.

Swansea City form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Middlesbrough form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Swansea City

Wayne Routledge, Ryan Bennett, Jordan Morris, Steven Benda and Liam Cullen are likely to remain on the sidelines for the Swans.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Steven Benda, Wayne Routledge, Liam Cullen, Ryan Bennett

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

In addition to Marcus Browne, who is a long-term absentee, Boro will miss Yannick Bolasie and Ashley Fletcher for this game.

There are no suspension worries for manager Neil Warnock.

Injuries: Yannick Bolasie, Marcus Browne, Ashley Fletcher

Suspension: None

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi; Connor Roberts, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane; Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Anfernee Djiskteel; Djed Spence, Marcus Tavernier, Paddy McNair, Johnny Howson, Marc Bola; Neeskens Kebano, Britt Assombalonga

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Swansea have had a penchant for grinding out results this season. They are in a phase of the season when points matter more than performances.

With Ayew in good form and Lowe a proven goal-scorer alongside him, we are predicting a narrow win for Swansea City.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Middlesbrough