Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Swansea City and Middlesbrough will battle for three points in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off an eight-goal thriller on Easter Monday. They let a 4-1 lead slip in an eventual 4-4 draw away to Reading in a game that saw Lucas Joao and Joel Piroe score braces for both teams.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on home turf. Mohamadou Sarr and Jordan Rhodes scored in either half to guide the Terriers to all three points.

The defeat has put a spanner in Boro's slim promotion aspirations. They sit in ninth spot with 63 points, while Swansea City (59) sit 13th in the standings.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two teams. Swansea have 19 wins to their name, while Middlesbrough have been victorious on 21 occasions, with 11 games ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021, where Isiaih Jones' first-half strike for Boro proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Swansea City form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W.

Middlesbrough form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Swansea City

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Swans.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Middlesbrough

Dael Fry, Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Dael Fry, Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XIs

Swansea City (3-4-2-1): Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi.

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Anfernee Dijksteel, Sol Bamba, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Riley McGree, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones; Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough have their destiny in their own hands in their quest for the playoffs. However, they need to significantly improve on their recent performances if they are to return to the top flight.

Swansea, meanwhile, have improved in recent weeks, although their upturn in fortunes might have come too late to help them mount a promotion bid. Boro have been better on their travels in recent weeks. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils are likely to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Middlesbrough.

