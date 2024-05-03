Swansea City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th, 2024

Swansea City bring down the curtain on their 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign when they host Millwall on Saturday.

Luke Williams' Swansea are coming off a 2-2 draw at Norwich City in their previous outing. Jamie Paterson gave the Swans a 24th-minute lead before Gabriel Sara equalised three minutes later.

Josh Sergeant put Norwich ahead on the cusp of half-time, but Matt Grimes hauled the Swans back on level terms with a spot-kick eight minutes into the second period.

Williams' side are set to end the season in the bottom half of the standings, as they're 13th with 57 points from 45 games, five points behind 12th-placed Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Neil Harris' Millwall are coming off a narrow 1-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle in their last game. Jake Cooper struck seven minutes from time to give the Lions all three points. With their Championship status secured, the Lions will look to finish higher than 16th (56 points from 45 games) they are in.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Norwich-Millwall Championship clash:

Swansea City vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 57 meetings across competitions, Swansea lead Millwall 24-20.

Swansea have lost once in eight meetings with Millwall, winning four, including the reverse fixture (3-0 away) in September.

The Swans have four wins in their last five home games, losing once.

Millwall have one win in their last five road outings, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent one first): Swansea: D-W-W-W-L; Millwall: W-W-W-W-L

Swansea City vs Millwall prediction

Both sides have had similar campaigns and are set to end in the bottom half of the standings, well clear of the drop zone.

Both Swansea and Millwall are in impressive late-season form as the campaign draws to a close, losing just once in five games. The Lions, though, are in slightly better form, riding a four-game win streak confirming their second-tier status for another season.

Millwall, though, have struggled in recent meetings with Swansea. But considering their good form coming into the game, we expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-0 Millwall

Swansea City vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Swansea to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Swans have had three shutouts in their last four games).

Tip-3: Millwall to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Lions have also kept three clean sheets in their last four games).