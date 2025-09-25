Swansea City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Swansea City and Millwall renew acquaintances on matchday seven of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are perched in the top half of the points table.

Alan Sheehan's Swansea are fresh off a 1-0 loss at Birmingham City last weekend. Despite being dominated on possession, the Swans fell to a Lyndon Dykes strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Following their second defeat of the campaign, Sheehan's side are 11th in the standings, with eight points from six games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Alex Neil's Millwall are coming off a 1-0 home win over Watford on Monday. Camiel Neghli's 10th-minute opener turned out to be the winner for the Lions.

The three points sees Neil's side move up to 10th in the points table, with 10 points from six outings, winning three.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Swansea-Millwall Championship clash at the Swansea.com Stadium:

Swansea City vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 60 meetings across competitions, Swansea lead Millwall 24-23, losing 1-0 away in the Championship, in their last matchup in April.

The Swans have won just once in six meetings with Millwall - all in the Championship - losing four, including the last three.

The Swans are unbeaten at home this season across competitions, winning four of six games.

Millwall have three wins and a loss in five road outings across competitions this campaign.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swansea: L-W-D-W-W; Millwall: W-L-D-L-W

Swansea City vs Millwall prediction

Both sides have had decent starts to the new season, with the Swans still alive in the EFL Cup, while Millwall were knocked out on penalties in the third round at Crystal Palace.

In terms of head-to-head, there's very little to separate the two teams, with Swansea enjoying a slender advantage. The Lions, though, have dominated recent proceedings, including a league double last season, scoring twice across both games without conceding.

In fact, the Swans are winless in four home Championship meetings with the Lions, losing twice, since a 2-1 victory in October 2020. With Millwall making the slightly better start to the season, expect them to continue their recent dominance over the Swans with a hard-fought win.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-1 Millwall

Swansea City vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Millwall to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Both sides haven't scored in their last four matchups.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Their last three meetings have produced a combined three goals.)

