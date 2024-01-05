Swansea City vs Morecambe Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Swansea City and Morecambe will square off in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over West Brom at the same venue in the EFL Championship on New Year's Day. Liam Cullen's 55th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Morecambe, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Harrogate in League Two. Goals from Jack Muldoon, Jordan Slew, George Thompson and Jacob Bedeau ensured that the spoils were shared.

The Shrimps booked their spot in the third round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-0 away victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the last round in December. Swansea City received a bye to this stage.

Swansea City vs Morecambe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Morecambe's last five games across competitions have produced four goals or more.

Six of Swansea City's last seven games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Morecambe have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four games.

Three of Swansea City's last four games have been level at the break.

Four of Morecambe's last five away games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Swansea City vs Morecambe Prediction

Swansea City will face Morecambe for the first time in their history with a place in the FA Cup fourth round on the line. Alan Sheenan's side have blown hot and cold throughout the season but will fancy their chances against League Two opposition. The Swans are also fresh off consecutive home wins after failing to win any of their previous six in front of their fans.

Morecambe's current four-game winless streak in the league has hampered their chances of making the playoffs. They will turn their attention to the cup and despite their current poor form, the FA Cup's penchant for shock results means that anything can happen.

Swansea City's home advantage is an added plus for them and we are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Swansea City 3-1 Morecambe

Swansea City vs Morecambe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Swansea City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Swansea City to score over 1.5 goals