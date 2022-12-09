Swansea City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10th 2022

Swansea City and Norwich City return to action in the EFL Championship when they square off at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.
The Swans are currently on a run of five consecutive league matches without a win and will set out to end this dry spell.
Swansea City turned in a super team display as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee United in a friendly fixture last weekend.
They will look to carry on with that momentum into the Championship, where they are winless in their last five matches since October.
With 31 points from 21 games, Swansea City are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with sixth-placed QPR in the final playoff spot.
Norwich City were last in action on November 12 when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough on home turf.
Prior to that, the Canaries were on a three-match unbeaten run, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.
Norwich City are currently fifth in the EFL Championship standings after picking up 32 points from 21 outings.
Swansea City vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 24 wins from the last 57 meetings between the teams, Norwich City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Swansea City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.
- The Canaries have won three of their last four games against Swansea, with April’s 2-0 loss being the exception.
- Norwich City are winless in four of their last five away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since October.
- Swansea head into the weekend without a win in their last five Championship matches, losing once and claiming four draws since October’s 2-0 victory over Cardiff City.
Swansea City vs Norwich City Prediction
Past results between Swansea City and Norwich City show the sides have been almost inseparable in the history of this fixture and we expect another cagey affair at the Liberty Stadium. With that said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and hold out for a draw.
Prediction: Swansea City 2-2 Norwich City
Swansea City vs Norwich City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: First to score - Norwich City (Swansea City have conceded first in four of their last six matches)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of Norwich’s last four outings)
