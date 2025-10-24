Swansea City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Swansea City host Norwich City as the 12th round of games in the Championship beckons on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the standings.

Alan Sheehan's Swansea are fresh off a 1-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers in midweek, finishing the game with 10 men. The Swans dominated possession (52%), but profligate finishing (2/12 shots on target) and numerical disadvantage for nearly an hour led to their downfall.

Following Rumam Burrell's 18th-minute opener for QPR, the Swans saw Malick Yalcouye sent off 16 minutes later and failed to muster a response, dropping to 16th in the points table, with 13 points from 11 games, winning three.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Norwich are also coming off a defeat in their most recent outing, a 1-0 loss at Derby County in midweek. Norwich saw more of the ball (66%) and had more shots (8-4), but their inability to score off two shots on target proved to their undoing, with David Ozoh bagging a 55th-minute winner.

Following a fourth straight defeat, the Canaries dropped to the relegation zone, in 22nd place, with eight points from 11 outings, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Swansea-Norwich Championship clash at the Swansea.com Stadium:

Swansea City vs Norwich City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 63 meetings across competitions, Swansea and Norwich are dead-even in their head-to-head, with 26 wins apiece, with Norwich winning 2-1 at home in the Championship in their most recent clash in January.

Norwich have won five of their last 10 meetings with Swansea - all in the Championship - losing four.

Swansea have won once in ther last five competitive home matchups, losing twice.

Norwich have won once in their five previous road outings across competitions, losing the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swansea: L-D-L-W-D; Norwich: L-L-L-L-D

Swansea City vs Norwich City prediction

Both sides have had forgettable starts to the season, especially Norwich, who find themselves in the drop zone following a dire seven-game winless run, losing five, including the last four.

In terms of head-to-head, there's absolutely nothing to separate the two teams. While the Swans are winless in five home league games, they have won five of their last seven home league meetings with the Canaries, losing twice.

Considering that, expect Sheehan's side to eke out a narrow win and extend Norwich's slump.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Norwich City

Swansea City vs Norwich City betting tips

Tip-1: Swansea to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: No (Both teams haven't scored in six of their last nine meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Four of their last five clashes have had at least two goals.)

