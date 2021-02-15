Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Swansea City and Nottingham Forest will trade tackles at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup last Wednesday.

The Swans had been due to take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday but the fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Hillsborough.

Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw at home to Bournemouth in their most recent fixture.

Despite having two games in hand, Swansea City currently occupy third spot in the EFL Championship, five points behind table-toppers Norwich City. Forest, on the other hand, are in 16th place but are hanging on the precipice of relegation.

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

This will be the 67th meeting between the two sides and their head-to-head record is virtually even.

Nottingham Forest have been victorious on 26 occasions in the past, while Swansea City have 25 wins to their name. Meanwhile, 16 previous games have ended in stalemates.

Their most recent fixture came in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Swansea City ran riot in a 5-1 victory at home to secure qualification.

Apart from that FA Cup setback against Manchester City, Swansea City have been in fine form domestically and are currently on an eight-game undefeated run.

Nottingham Forest have also impressed, with 14 points picked up from their last seven league games.

Swansea City form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Nottingham Forest form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Swansea City

The hosts will be without Liam Cullen (ankle) and and goalkeeper Steven Benda (knock), who are both sidelined with injuries.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Steve Cooper.

Injuries: Liam Cullen, Steven Benda

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest

Forest manager Chris Hughton will be without four first-team players for the trip to Wales. Harry Arter (calf), Samba Sow (ankle), Ryan Yates (calf) and Scott McKenna (ankle) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for the Tricky Trees.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Ryan Yates, Scott McKenna, Samba Sow

Suspension: None

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Gaetan Bong, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Cyrus Christie; Cafu, James Garner; Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Glenn Murrayi; Lewis Grabban

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham Forest have the ability and players to trouble Swansea City and we could be in for a thrilling fixture.

The hosts have been afforded extra rest coming into this clash and this could prove decisive in securing all three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Nottingham Forest