Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea City host Nottingham Forest at the Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Swans are looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Reading and Middlesbrough which condemned the side down to 14th in the table.

They've now conceded more goals (27) than scored (25), the only side in the top 14 places with such an unwanted distinction.

Meanwhile, the Tricky Trees are just a point above them on 13th, but are unbeaten in seven league games on the trot.

After losing six times in the opening seven games that resulted in manager Chris Hughton's sacking, Nottingham have lost only once in the next 14 under Steve Cooper.

It's been a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the club under their new manager with the side now pushing to forray into the top 10 places.

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

There have been 68 clashes between the sides before, with Swansea City and Nottingham Forest sharing the spoils at 26 wins each.

Each of their last three encounters has gone the Swans' way, though.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



🔎 Meet the opposition 👉 As we prepare to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday, we take a closer look at the history and recent form of the visitors.🔎 Meet the opposition 👉 bit.ly/3ILmXSn As we prepare to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday, we take a closer look at the history and recent form of the visitors.🔎 Meet the opposition 👉 bit.ly/3ILmXSn https://t.co/r8HDh0BQNP

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Swansea City

Head coach Russell Martin is likely to recall Olivier Ntcham back into the XI over Korey Smith.

Jake Bidwell is pushing to start on the left side of the defense.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest FC @NFFC



🌳🔴 🗣 "You have to go in to each game really focused on yourself and try and take your game to it, which is what we are trying to do both home and away."🌳🔴 #NFFC 🗣 "You have to go in to each game really focused on yourself and try and take your game to it, which is what we are trying to do both home and away."🌳🔴 #NFFC

Nottingham Forest

Contrastingly, Tricky Trees manager Steve Cooper may instead stick with the same XI that beat Peterborough in their last game.

Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Max Lowe and Rodrigo Ely have all been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Pressure is building on striker Lewis Grabban, who hasn't scored in his last three games.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Max Lowe, Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Swansea City (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Ethan Laird, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Jake Bidwell; Olivier Ntcham, Jamie Paterson; Joel Piroe.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Djed Spence, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Jack Colback; Braian Ojeda, Ryan Yates; Brennan Johnson, James Garner, Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban.

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Both sides have drawn a lot of games this season while their record on the table is nearly identical too.

It would be no surprise if the sides played out a stalemate here too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Edited by Shardul Sant