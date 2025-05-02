Swansea City and Oxford United bring their 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign to a close when they face off at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday. Alan Sheehan’s men have won each of their most recent three home games and will look to close out the season on a high note.

Swansea City's dreams of securing a place in the promotion playoffs mathematically came to an end last weekend when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall at the Den.

Before that, the Swans were on a run of five consecutive victories, scoring eight goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-2 draw against Leeds United on March 29.

Swansea have picked up 60 points from their 45 Championship matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, six points off the top-six places heading into the season finale.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Nelson and Michal Helik scored on either side of the halftime break to inspire Oxford United to a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Kassam Stadium last time out.

Before that, Gary Rowett’s men were on a run of two consecutive home defeats, losing 3-1 against Queens Park Rangers on April 9, nine days before falling to a 1-0 loss against Leeds United.

Having gained promotion from League One last term, Oxford have preserved their Championship status this season as they sit 17th in the Championship table with 52 points from 45 games, four points above the relegation zone.

Swansea City vs Oxford United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Oxford United boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Oxford have failed to win 11 of their most recent 12 away matches in all competitions, losing five and claiming six draws since early January.

Swansea City have won all but one of their last six home games, with a 2-0 loss against Burnley on March 15 being the exception.

Swansea City vs Oxford United Prediction

With their season already decided, Saturday’s clash will be a dead-rubber match for Swansea and Oxford as they draw the curtain on their campaign.

However, home advantage gives the Swans an extra edge here and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Oxford United

Swansea City vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea City to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Oxford’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of the visitors’ last six games)

