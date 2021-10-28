Swansea City vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Swansea City and Peterborough will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat away to Birmingham City last weekend.

Troy Deeney and Rily McGree both scored in the second half either side of Michael Obafemi's 77th minute goal to give the Blues all three points.

Peterborough secured a 2-1 comeback victory over QPR on home turf. All three goals also came in the second half, with Siriki Dembele's injury-time winner helping his side secure maximum points.

The victory helped the Posh steer five points clear of the relegation zone into 20th spot. Swansea City sit in 16th spot, having accrued 17 points from 14 matches.

Swansea City vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 45 occasions in the past and there is very little to choose between them in their head-to-head record

Peterborough have a slightly better record with 16 wins to their name. Swansea City were victorious in 15 matches while 14 games in the past ended in a stalemate.

The visitors' recent asecent up the table was spurred by their current two-game winning streak. Swansea City have lost two of their last five matches.

Both sides are in identical form and will each be seeking a win to steer further clear of the dropzone.

This will be their first meeting in league action since 2010 although a League Cup clash in 2016 saw Swansea City secure progress with a 3-1 victory.

Swansea City form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Peterborough form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Swansea City vs Peterborough United Team News

Swansea City

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Swans. But Flynn Downes is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Flynn Downes

Peterborough

Joel Randall (leg), Jack Marriott (tendon) and Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Joel Randall, Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones

Suspension: None

Swansea City vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer (GK); Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Joel Latibeaudiere, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell (GK); Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jorge Grant; Idris Kanu

Swansea City vs Peterborough United Prediction

Swansea City are unbeaten at home this season and despite Peterborough's recent improving form, the Swans are still favorites to emerge triumphant.

Russell Martin's side are expansive in their play which could see the visitors create enough chances to get on the scoresheet. We are backing Swansea City to emerge victorious with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Peterborough

Edited by Shardul Sant