Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Swansea City will entertain Plymouth Argyle at Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday. Plymouth have won eight of their 40 league games and are at the bottom of the standings with 37 points. Swansea have 13 wins and are in 15th place with an 11-point lead over the visitors.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games with a 1-0 home triumph over Derby County last week. Substitute Eom Ji-sung scored the match-winner 16 minutes after coming off the bench. They also kept their first clean sheet in four games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games and won 2-1 at home against Norwich City last week. Ryan Hardie bagged a quick-fire brace in the first half, and Josh Sargent halved the deficit for Norwich after the break.

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 87 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 36-33 lead in wins and 18 games ending in draws.

Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season. Swansea continued that run with a 2-1 away triumph in the reverse fixture in December.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Plymouth Argyle have registered just one win in their travels in the Championship this season.

Swansea City have won three of their last six home games and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well. Notably, they have lost the other three games and have failed to score in these defeats.

Plymouth have outscored the hosts 42-41 in 40 league games. They have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 78 goals.

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

The Swans have lost just one of their last eight meetings against the visitors while recording six wins. They have won three of their last four Championship home games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

Jay Fulton overcame an injury to start last week, while Myles Peart-Harris and Kristian Pedersen remain long-term absentees. Joe Allen started from the bench and might get the nod to start.

The Pilgrims have been in good touch recently, winning two of their last four league games. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last five meetings against the hosts.

Nikola Katic was subbed off with a hamstring injury in the second half against Norwich and faces a late fitness test. Maksym Talovierov and Brendan Galloway are sidelined with injuries.

Swansea have lost just one of their last eight meetings against the visitors and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

