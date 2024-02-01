Swansea City vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Swansea City and Plymouth will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 30 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 win away to Leicester City on Tuesday. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavdidi and Yunus Akgun all scored for the Foxes while Joe Allen scored a late consolation strike.

Plymouth, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Leeds United in an FA Cup fourth round tie. The hosts went ahead through Jaidon Anthony's 31st-minute strike while Adam Randell drew the game level in the 73rd minute to force a replay.

The Pilgrims will shift their attention to the league, where their last game came in a 3-1 home win over Cardiff City.

The victory saw them climb to 15th spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 28 games. Swansea City are level on points in 17th place.

Swansea City vs Plymouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 86th head-to-head game. Swansea City have 35 wins to their name, Plymouth were victorious on 32 occasions while 18 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Swansea claimed a 3-1 comeback away win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Swansea have dropped 23 points from winning positions this season, the highest in the league.

Plymouth are one of two sides yet to win an away game in the league this season (alongside Rotherham United).

Swansea's last four games in all competitions have produced four goals or more.

Swansea City vs Plymouth Prediction

Swansea City are winless in their last four games in all competitions, losing their last three games on the bounce. They have conceded 11 goals across those defeats, with nine of those coming in the first half.

Plymouth's games have been highly entertaining this season with 94 goals scored in 29 games - the most in the league. Furthermore, games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring so the neutral could get good value for their money here.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a four-goal thriller.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-2 Plymouth

Swansea City vs Plymouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals