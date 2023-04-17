Swansea City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2023

Swansea City and Preston North End square off at the Swansea.com Stadium in round 43 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

Following their defeat at the weekend, the visitors will be looking to return to winning ways and move back into the playoffs places.

Swansea City continue to push for a top-half finish as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

The Swans have now gone five consecutive games without defeat, picking up an impressive 13 points from a possible 15 since March’s 2-1 loss against Millwall.

This impressive run of form has seen Swansea rise to 13th place in the EFL Championship table, having picked up 56 points from 42 games.

Elsewhere, Preston North End were pushed out of the playoffs places at the weekend as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Millwall at the Den.

The Invisibles were previously on a run of three consecutive wins, seeing off Blackpool, QPR and Reading while scoring seven goals and conceding twice in that time.

With 62 points from 42 games, Preston North End are currently eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed Coventry and one point off the playoff places.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 27 wins from the last 68 meetings between the sides, Swansea City hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Ryan Lowe’s men have lost eight of their last nine visits to the Swansea.com Stadium, with a 1-0 win in April 2021 being the exception.

Swansea are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up four wins and one draw since mid-March.

Preston are currently the division’s fourth-best side away from home, having picked up 35 points from 21 games on the road.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Prediction

Following their loss against Millwall, Preston North End risk slipping further away from the playoff places should they fail to find their feet. Swansea City have hit their stride at the business end of the season, but we predict the visitors will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Preston North End

Swansea City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

