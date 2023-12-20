Swansea City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

Swansea City and Preston North End go head-to-head at the Swansea.com Stadium in round 23 of the EFL Championship on Friday.

Alan Sheehan’s men have failed to win their last six home matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Swansea City continue to struggle for results on home turf as they fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Sheehan’s side have now failed to win seven of their last eight league games — losing three and claiming four draws — with a 2-1 victory at Rotherham United on December 9 being the exception.

With 25 points from 22 matches, Swansea City are currently 18th in the Championship, just five points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Preston North End were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they suffered a 5-1 hammering against Watford at the Deepdale Stadium.

This followed a comfortable 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on December 12 which saw their four-match winless run come to an end.

With 32 points from 22 matches, Ryan Lowe’s men are currently 18th in the Championship table, four points off the playoffs places.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 70 meetings between the sides, Swansea City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Swansea City are without a win in their last six home matches, picking up three draws and losing three since a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on October 4.

Preston North End have won just one of their last six away matches while losing four and claiming one draw since the second week of November.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Prediction

Swansea City and Preston have struggled for results in recent weeks and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result this weekend.

However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Preston North End

Swansea City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last eight clashes)