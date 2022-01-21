Swansea City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

In search of their first win in six games, Swansea City welcome Preston North End to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game without a win in three straight outings and will look to end this dry spell.

Swansea City put in a resilient performance last Saturday as they fought back from one goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town.

Prior to that, the Swans were on a four-game losing streak, conceding 11 goals and scoring five in that time.

With 28 points from 23 games, Swansea City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Preston North End were involved in a share of the spoils for the second game running as they played out a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last time out.

They have now failed to win any of their last three games, picking up two draws and losing 2-1 against Cardiff City in the FA Cup on January 9.

Preston North End are currently 14th on the log, level on 33 points with Blackpool, Millwall and Sheffield United.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

The Swans head into Saturday’s game with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their last 66 meetings. Preston North End have picked up 22 wins in that time, while 18 games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Preston North End Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Swansea City vs Preston North End Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City head into the game with a clean bill of health, meaning manager Russell Martin has a full strength squad at his disposal once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End

The hosts remain without the trio of Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown and Josh Murphy, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown and Josh Murphy

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer; Ryan Bennett, Flynn Downes, Brandon Cooper; Kyle Naughton, Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Liam Cullen; Michael Obafemi

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes; Sepp van den Berg, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Josh Earl; Daniel Johnson; Sean Maguire, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Swansea City vs Preston North End Prediction

Swansea City have won five of their last six home games against Preston North End and will look to keep this fine form going. We are backing them to come out with all three points once again, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Preston North End

