Swansea City vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Swansea City welcome QPR to the Swansea.com Stadium for an EFL Championship round 40 fixture on Monday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday. Goals in either half from Bailey Cadamarteri and Jamal Lowe ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out.

QPR, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Birmingham City. All three goals came in the second half, with Juninho Bacuna putting Birmingham ahead in the 62nd minute before Steve Cook and Jimmy Dunne turned the game around for QPR.

The victory left the Rs in 18th spot in the points table, having garnered 43 points from 39 games. Swansea, meanwhile, are 15th with 47 points to show for their efforts after 39 outings.

Swansea City vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 57th meeting between the two sides. QPR lead 22-17.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in September when they cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Their last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of QPR's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

The home side in the fixture has won one of the last eight head-to-head games, losing thrice.

Swansea City vs QPR Prediction

Swansea claimed a morale-boosting victory over arch-rivals Cardiff City and followed it up by coming from behind to claim a point against Sheffield.

The results mean that the Swans have an eight-point cushion over the drop zone with seven games to go. The Welsh outfit have won one of their last four home games against QPR, though.

QPR have won four of their last seven league games - losing one - to boost their survival chances. The Hoops are four points above the dotted lines, and Martin Cifeuntes has improved his side's defensive solidity.

This is a fixture that has favored the visiting side in recent years, so that should come as music to the West Londoners' ears. None of the last eight head-to-head games have produced more than two goals, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 QPR

Swansea City vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals