Swansea City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea CIty will host QPR in their final EFL Championship fixture of the season on Saturday.

The Swans can in no way make it to the top 10 despite a win on the final day, due to their poor goal difference. With four draws and a defeat from their last five matches, they have only themselves to blame for finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Their rivals, on the other hand, can sneak into the top 10 if other results go their way.

Swansea City vs QPR Head-to-Head

There have been 51 meetings between QPR and Swansea City. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been 14 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season. QPR won the game 1-0.

QPR Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Swansea City Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Swansea City vs QPR Team News

Swansea City

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

Ilias Chair will miss the tie after picking up a niggle in their last game.

Sam McCallum has been out of action since October due to an injury and remains out of the squad.

Injured: Sam McCallum, Ilias Chair

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs QPR Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Hannes Wolf, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Joel Latibeaudiere; Olivier Ntcham, Korey Smith; Joel Piroe

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Yoann Barbet; Albert Adomah, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Lee Wallace; Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray

Swansea City vs QPR Prediction

The Swans will not have too much to play for after enduring a torrid April, where they are winless in six matches. Their last win in the division came against Derby County in early April.

Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, have endured a topsy-turvy season where they have had their moments. Nevertheless, it has been fairly disappointing given the strength of their squad at this level not to even make it to the top 10.

With not much to play for, a goalless draw seems to be the most likely outcome of this fixture.

Prediction: Swansea 0-0 QPR

