Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Swansea City will host Queens Park Rangers at Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday in the 12th round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. Both teams will be focused on getting a result and bouncing back from disappointing results in their respective games last weekend.

Swansea had a phenomenal performance from goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux to thank for their sole point in a goalless draw with a profligate Southampton side during the weekend. The Swans now sit in 13th place in the division with three wins and four draws from their opening 10 games and will be looking to make significant improvements in the coming weeks to move higher up the table and stand a chance of finishing in the promotion playoff spots.

Queens Park Rangers, who are two points and two places clear of their midweek's hosts, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Millwall on Saturday after going unbeaten in the previous six games. The visitors have had a much better start to the season than they did last campaign and could move as high as fourth place with a win when they make the trip to Wales this midweek.

Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Swansea have won 19 of the previous 59 matches, and 17 have ended in draws while QPR have won the remaining 23.

The hosts have only lost one of the last five editions of this fixture, winning two and drawing two.

The visitors have only scored six goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Swansea have scored as many league goals as they have conceded this season (10)

QPR have the joint-third worst defensive record in the English second tier, having let in 16 goals in just 10 games.

Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

The Swans are favorites to get all three points this week thanks to their home advantage and stronger defensive record, but will need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

The Hoops will be optimistic of leaving Wales with a point but will need to be at their best to manage that.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Swansea City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of QPR’s last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the hosts' last 10 league matches)

