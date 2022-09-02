Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Swansea City host Queens Park Rangers at the Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking for only their second win of the season.

The Swans have accrued only six points in seven games and have failed to win any of their last four league matches.

QPR, meanwhile, are on the up again - following back-to-back wins over Watford and Hull City, they have climbed to ninth position in the table.

A third win in a row could be on the cards for them as the Hoops have won against Swansea in their last two trips to their stadium.

Swansea City vs QPR Head-To-Head

There have been 53 previous clashes between the sides, with Swansea beating QPR only 16 times, while losing on 22 occasions in the fixture.

The Swans haven't beaten QPR since December 2020, losing two of their next three games - both at home.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

QPR Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Swansea City vs QPR Team News

Swansea City

The hosts won't have Joel Latibeaudiere through injury but on the bright side, Ben Cabango returns after serving a one-game suspension.

Joel Piroe has had a slow start to the season but is getting back into form now, having struck in their last two games in the league.

Injured: Joel Latibeaudiere

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

QPR

Jake Clarke-Salter is out with an injury, although Chris Willock is edging closer to fitness and could start on the bench if given the green light to play on Saturday.

Tyler Roberts could be preferred over Lyndon Dykes for this one as the latter has struck just once this season.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City vs QPR Predicted XI

Swansea City (3-4-3): Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Harry Darling, Ben Cabango; Matthew Sorinola, Joe Allen, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Olivier Ntcham.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Ethan Laird, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Kenneth Paal; Sam Field, Stefan Johansen; Ilias Chair, Andre Dozzell, Chris Willock; Tyler Roberts.

Swansea City vs QPR Prediction

Swansea City are going through a rough patch right now, failing to win any of their last four league games and conceding seven goals.

QPR, already brimming with confidence following back-to-back wins, will be encouraged to continue their great form and could come away with all three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-1 QPR

