Swansea City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2022 

Swansea City will host Reading at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday (October 18) night in the Championship.

The hosts have bounced back from their sluggish start to the season and are now pushing for European spots. They were, however, beaten 4-0 by league leaders Burnley in their last league outing. Swansea were four goals down before Joel Piroe's second-half dismissal ended their hopes of a comeback.

Swansea are eighth in the standings with 21 points. They are just one point behind their midweek opponents and will look to leapfrog them with maximum points on Tuesday.

Reading, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid campaign but have struggled to pick up points recently. They were beaten 2-0 by struggling West Bromwich Albion in their last game. Reading will be gutted to have come away empty-handed, as they were the more dominant team, particularly after the restart.

The visitors, meanwhile, have picked up 22 points from 14 games and are sixth in the standings. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track.

Swansea City vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 86 meetings between Swansea and Reading. Both teams have won 34 games apiece.

There have been 18 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw.

The Swans have lost just one of their last 20 games in this fixture.

The Royals are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Three of Swansea's five league defeats this season have come at home.

Reading have scored just three goals on the road this season, the second-fewest in the Championship.

Swansea City vs Reading Prediction

Swansea's latest result snapped a four-game winning streak, and they will now look to bounce back. They have won three of their last four home games and will hope to maximise their home advantage.

Reading, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak after winning three of their four games before that. They have struggled on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Reading

Swansea City vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Swansea City

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but two of their last eight matchups.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

