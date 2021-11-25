Swansea City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Swansea City will trade tackles with Reading in a matchday 20 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Barnsley. Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson scored late second-half goals to guide the Swans to victory.

Reading suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on home turf. Jayden Bogle's second-half strike was the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Royals just outside the relegation zone, with their 17 points only good enough for 21st position in the table. Swansea City sit in ninth place, with 27 points garnered from 19 matches.

Swansea City vs Reading Head-to-Head

This will be the 85th meeting between the two sides and Swansea City have a slightly better record in previous matches played.

The Welsh outfit have 34 wins to their name while Reading were victorious in 33 games, with 17 games in the past ending in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Swansea City secured a 3-0 away victory to progress to the second round of the EFL Cup.

Swansea City form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Reading form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Swansea City vs Reading Team News

Swansea City

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Reading FC @ReadingFC 💬 "Goals change games and once they got it, it gave them something to protect and when they get players behind the ball like that, it’s going to be hard to break them down.



"It’s something we need to do going forward, making sure we’re the team to get it first." 💬 "Goals change games and once they got it, it gave them something to protect and when they get players behind the ball like that, it’s going to be hard to break them down."It’s something we need to do going forward, making sure we’re the team to get it first."

Reading

Junior Hoilett (hamstring), Jahmari Clarke (ankle), Michael Morrison (leg), Andy Rinomhota (ankle), Tom McIntyre (foot), Yakou Meite (knee) and Lucas Joao (broken hip) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Junior Hoilett, Jahmari Clarke, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Andy Rinomhota

Suspension: None

Swansea City vs Reading Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer (GK); Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood (GK); Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Tyrell Ashcroft, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas

Swansea City vs Reading Prediction

The home side are favorites in the game and have been the more consistent side throughout the season. Reading are flirting dangerously with relegation and their quest to steer further clear of the drop could spur them on to raise the ante.

However, Swansea City will be banking on home support to scale through and we are predicting Russell Martin's side will secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Reading

Edited by Shardul Sant