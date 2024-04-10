Swansea City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Swansea City lock horns with Rotherham United in round 43 of the Championship on Saturday (April 13).

Luke Williams' Swansea are coming off a 3-0 home win over Stoke City in midweek. Liam Cullen opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Matt Grimes doubled their advantage from the spot eight minutes after the restart. Joshua Key confirmed the three points 17 minutes from time.

Following the win, Williams' side are 15th in the standings with 50 points from 42 games, seven clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Leam Richardson's Rotherham fate was sealed as the basement dwellers lost 1-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle last weekend, which confirmed their relegation. They lost 2-0 at home to West Bromwich Albion in midweek, with Brandon Thomas-Asante and John Swift scoring in the first half.

With just four wins all season, Rotherham have 23 points from 42 games, 19 behind 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, game prediction, and betting tips for the Swansea-Rotherham Championship clash at the Swansea.com Stadium:

Swansea City vs Rotherham United head-to-head stats and key numbers

The two teams have clashed 83 times across competitions, with Swansea leading 31-25.

The Swans are unbeaten in six meetings with Rotherham, winning four, including the reverse fixture, 2-1 away.

Swansea have won twice in seven home games, losing five.

The Millers have lost their last six away outings. In fact, they are winless in 22 road games this season, losing 18.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swansea: W-L-L-D-W; Rotherham: L-L-W-L-D

Swansea City vs Rotherham United game prediction

Both sides have had far from impressive campaigns, especially Rotherham, who never got going all season.

Having won just four times all season - and none on the road - Rotherham last won away from home in November 2022, which essentially sealed their fate. Under current boss Richardson - who arrived in December last year - the Millers never got off the foot of the standings.

Swansea, meanwhile, haven't been in the best of form themselves, winning twice in seven games, scuppering their slim chances of playing the promotion playoffs. They would like to steer further clear of the relegation zone against a Rotherham side that has nothing but pride to play for.

The Millers have beaten Swansea just once in 10 meetings, with their last away win in the fixture coming in 2006 in League One. So, expect a comfortable win for the Swans.

Pick: Swansea City 2-0 Rotherham United

Swansea City vs Rotherham United betting tips

Tip-1: Swansea to win

Tip-2: Swansea to keep a clean sheet: Yes (Rotherham haven't scored in six of their last seven games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven head-to-head meetings have produced at least two goals.)