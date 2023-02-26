Swansea City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2023

Swansea City and Rotherham United square off at the Liberty Stadium as round 34 of the EFL Championship comes to an end on Monday.

The Swans are currently unbeaten in four straight games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

The gaffer is hopeful of having midfielders Jay Fulton and Luke Cundle back for Monday's Championship meeting with Rotherham United.

Swansea City failed to move into the top half of the EFL Championship table as they were beaten 3-1 by Stoke City last Tuesday.

They have now lost four of their last five matches, while scoring six goals and conceding 12 since the start of February.

With 42 points from 33 matches, the Swans are currently 15th in the league table, level on points with 16th-placed Hull City.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off Sunderland 2-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a five-game winless run, picking up three draws and losing twice in that time.

With 36 points from 33 matches, Rotherham are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, five points above the relegation zone.

Swansea City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 81 meetings between the sides, Swansea boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up 25 wins in that time, while 26 games have ended all square.

The Swans are unbeaten in four consecutive games against Rotherham and are on a run of four consecutive home wins in this fixture.

Rotherham are on an eight-game winless run away from home, claiming three draws and losing five matches since November’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

Swansea have lost four of their last five home matches, with a 2-1 win over Blackpool on February 15 being the exception.

Swansea City vs Rotherham United Prediction

While Rotherham have been solid at home in recent weeks, they have struggled for results away from home this season. Swansea have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their unbeaten run against the Millers by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Rotherham United

Swansea City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea City

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six clashes between the sides)

