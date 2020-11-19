Swansea City vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City very nearly fell out of the top six following their loss to Norwich City in their last game.

That was just their second loss of the campaign and now, instead of vying for a top-two spot, they are looking over their shoulders once again.

Rotherham United earned a much-needed win before the international break, as they swept aside Preston North End.

The victory gave them some slight breathing space as they went five points clear of the drop zone, although they will know a loss on Saturday will throw them right back into the mix.

📺 | Watch the Millers take on Swansea City LIVE on iFollow Millers



Support the lads from home this Saturday with a £10 iFollow Millers match pass ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/x553i41uIL — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 18, 2020

Swansea City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

Swansea have not lost a home league game against the Millers since April 2006 when both were competing in League One.

Rotherham last beat the Swans in November 2018 but that is their only victory over their opponents in five encounters.

The last time these two met in April 2019, Swansea edged a seven-goal thriller by coming out 4-3 winners.

Advertisement

Historically, there have been 78 games played between the two outfits with Swansea winning 28 of these, losing and drawing 25 times apiece.

🗣️ “It’s new for everyone, but we will give it our best shot and it has the potential to be a defining period."@Matt_Grimes8 believes the #Swans will kick off a key period of the season when they host Rotherham on Saturday...



👉 https://t.co/0JupJRfPQ5 pic.twitter.com/6DKnjmoSAD — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 19, 2020

Swansea City vs Rotherham United Team News

The hosts are to assess star striker Andre Ayew ahead of this one after he came back from international duty with Ghana early due to injury.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: Andre Ayew

Suspended: None

Viktor Johansson made a fine debut in between the sticks for Rotherham in their 2-1 win against Preston after Jamal Blackman picked up a knock prior to the game.

However, Paul Warne may well opt to reinstate Blackman as the goalkeeper who takes to the field on Saturday to take on a well-weathered Swansea side.

Meanwhile, winger Kieran Sadlier has been ruled out for three months with an ankle ligament injury.

Injured: Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson, Kieran Sandlier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Swansea City predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Jake Bidwell, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe

Advertisement

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-5-1): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Ryan Wood, Matthew Olosunde, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Mikel Miller, George Hirst, Freddie Ladapo

Swansea City vs Rotherham United Prediction

If Ayew is ruled out of this one, he will be a big miss for Swansea. It will also give Rotherham a boost and offer them hope that they may claim back-to-back victories.

Despite this, the hosts still have a strong squad and will feel they have enough to get a result. We are expecting this game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Rotherham United