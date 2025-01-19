Swansea City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

The action continues in round 28 of EFL Championship as Swansea City and Sheffield United go head-to-head on Tuesday. The Blades journey to the Swansea.com Stadium on a four-game winning streak against the hosts and will be looking to extend this three-year streak.

Swansea City failed to find their feet at the weekend as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium. The Swans have gone four consecutive matches without a win, claiming one draw and losing three, including a 3-0 defeat against Southampton in the FA Cup on January 12.

With 34 points from 27 matches, Swansea City are currently 13th in the Championship standings but could move level with ninth-placed Bristol City with a win on Tuesday.

Trending

On the other hand, Sheffield United returned to winning ways on Saturday when they edged out Norwich City 2-0 at Bramall Lane thanks to a brace from 23-year-old Harrison Burrows.

Before that, the Blades saw their three-game winless run come to an end on January 4 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Watford, five days before crashing down to earth in a 1-0 loss against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Sheffield have picked up 55 points from their 27 Championship games to sit second in the league standings, just one point behind first-placed Leeds United.

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield United hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 23 of the last 47 meetings between the two teams.

Swansea City have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The Blades are on a four-game winning streak against Swansea, scoring nine and keeping four clean sheets since a goalless draw in August 2021.

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last eight away matches while claiming five wins and two draws since the start of November.

Swansea City are unbeaten in all but one of their last five home matches, claiming two wins and two draws since late November.

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Buoyed by their cup victory over Norwich City, Sheffield United will head into Tuesday’s clash with confidence as they look to move top of the league table.

The Swans have struggled to get going of late and we are backing Sheffield to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Sheffield United

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield United to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sheffield (The Blades have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Swansea)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last seven meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback