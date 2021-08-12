Swansea City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea City are set to play Sheffield United at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Swansea City come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers in their most recent Championship game. Goals from attacker Sam Gallagher and Chile international Ben Brereton ensured victory for Blackburn Rovers. Attacker Jamie Paterson scored the consolation goal for Swansea City.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Lee Bowyer's Birmingham City in their most recent Championship game. A first-half goal from French full-back Maxime Colin was enough to seal the deal for Birmingham City.

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Swansea City hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019, with Swansea City beating Sheffield United 1-0. A first-half goal from Scotland international Oli McBurnie, now at Sheffield United, secured the win for Swansea City.

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: L

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: L

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City manager Russell Martin will be unable to call upon the services of midfielders Korey Smith and Liam Walsh and winger Wayne Routledge, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Flynn Downes and Welsh right-back Connor Roberts.

Injured: Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Wayne Routledge

Doubtful: Flynn Downes, Connor Roberts

Suspended: None

🗣️RM on Korey Smith & Liam Walsh:



"Korey is not long term, but it's also not instant. We have to make sure the time is right, but he is recovering well.



"I've played against Walsh as a player and he's an excellent player. Similar to Korey, he won't be back immediately" — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 12, 2021

Sheffield United

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be without centre-back Jack O'Connell and Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Enda Stevens, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven Benda, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Joel Latibeaudiere, Kyle Naughton, Jamie Paterson, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Liam Cullen, Jamal Lowe

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, John Egan, Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Oliver Burke, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Swansea City let go of manager Steve Cooper in July, and have appointed Russell Martin as their new boss. Andre Ayew, who scored 16 league goals last season, was released on a free transfer this summer, and replacing his output will not be easy.

Sheffield United too have a new manager at the helm. The experienced Slavisa Jokanovic is now the manager, and the Serbian is well-versed with Championship football, having managed Watford and Fulham previously. Keeping hold of stars Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale could prove to be important, with Ramsdale, in particular, heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal were not close to sign Aaron Ramsdale - there’s no agreement with Sheffield, as per @gunnerblog. 🔴 #AFC



Goalkeepers news.

-Inter still keen on André Onana, only if he’ll be available as free agent in 2022.

-Luis Maximiano in Granada list if Sergio Romero deal collapses. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

Sheffield United have a good squad and will surely be targeting promotion. Swansea City, on the other hand, are in a problematic position right now. The Blades for the win.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Sheffield United

