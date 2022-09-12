Swansea City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Swansea City will host Sheffield United at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Swans have struggled to come alive this campaign, failing to replicate the form they showed in the off-season. However, they returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 home win over Queens Park Rangers via a first-half strike from Joel Piroe minutes after he had missed a penalty kick.

Swansea City sit 19th in the Championship table with just nine points picked up so far. They are just one point above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap on Tuesday.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid start to their season and will fancy themselves early favorites for promotion. They beat Hull City 2-0 in their last outing via goals from Oliver McBurnie and Sander Berge in either half.

The Blades sit atop the league table with 17 points from eight games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Swansea City and Sheffield United. The hosts have won 13 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 20 times. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last locked horns in a Championship clash last season, with the Blades winning 4-0.

Swansea City Form Guide: W-D-L-L-D

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Team News

Swansea City

The home side will be without the services of Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Walsh and Liam Cullen this week as the three men are all out with injuries.

Injured: Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Walsh, Liam Cullen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

The visitors have a lengthy injury list ahead of their midweek clash which includes Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell, Max Lowe, Ciaran Clark, Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Adam Davies and Enda Stevens.

Injured: Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell, Max Lowe, Ciaran Clark, Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Adam Davies, Enda Stevens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Steven Benda; Ryan Manning, Benjamin Cabango, Nathan Wood-Gordon, Kyle Naughton; Jamie Paterson, Joe Allen, Matt Grimes, Matthew Sorinola; Joel Piroe, Oliver Cooper

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Tommy Doyle, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye; Oli McBurnie

Swansea City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Swansea's latest result ended a four-game winless run across all competitions and they will be looking to build on that.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in the league and are in much better form than their midweek hosts. The visitors should win here.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Sheffield United

