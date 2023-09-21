Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023 

Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday eight fixture on Saturday (Setember 23).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at QPR in midweek. Josh Ginnelly put the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before Lyndon Dykes scored a late equaliser in injury time to ensure a share of the spoils.

Sheffield, meanwhile, also played out a 1-1 draw jn their last outing, against Middlesbrough at home, thanks to goals in either half from Anthony Musaba and Darragh Lenihan.

The draw left the Owls second from bottom in the standings, having garnered just two points from seven games. Swansea, meanwhile, are just one point and one spot better off, making this clash a relegation six-pointer.

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield lead 13-9.

Their most recent meeting in April 2021 saw Swansea claim a 2-0 away win en route Sheffield's relegation to League One. That game halted a run of five meetings that saw both sides score.

Swansea have lost just one of their last 12 clashes with Sheffield, winning five.

Sheffield have not won at Swansea since August 1983.

No team has won the fixture by more than a two-goal margin since 1984.

Six of Swansea's seven league games this season have had goals at both ends.

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Sheffield faced an arduous task to gain promotion to the Chamionship, having navigated their way through the playoffs. However, the Owls could replicate their showing last time out when they were relegated after just one season in the Chamionship.

Swansea, for their part, are in danger of seeing their five-year stay in the division come to an end unless they significantly improve their results. Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Sheffield

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals