Swansea City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Swansea City will welcome Southampton to the Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions and were held to a 2-2 draw by Birmingham City last week. Harry Darling's 36th-minute opener was canceled out within two minutes and Jamal Lowe restored their lead in the 58th minute. Late drama ensued as Jordan James scored the equalizer for Birmingham in the fifth minute of added time.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions. They registered a second 4-0 win on the spin last week, defeating Sheffield Wednesday in their home game. Che Adams opened the scoring in the first half while Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser, and Sékou Mara added goals in the second half.

They are in third place in the league table with 55 points, trailing second-placed Ipswich Town by three points, and league leaders Leicester City by 10 points.

Swansea City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 74 times across all competitions since 1919. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 37-21 lead in wins and 16 games ending in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors while suffering six losses. They have failed to score five times in that period as well.

They last met on Boxing Day in the reverse fixture, with Southampton recording a convincing 5-0 home win.

Swansea City have just one win in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, failing to score five times in that period.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the Championship.

Swansea City vs Southampton Prediction

The Swans have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, playing out two draws and recording two wins. They have suffered three consecutive losses against the visitors, scoring just twice while conceding nine goals, and might struggle here.

Ben Cabango, Josh Key, Liam Walsh, Josh Ginnelly, and Joshua Key are expected to be sidelined for the match but Harrison Ashby is back from an injury spell and in contention to start here.

The Saints are undefeated in all competitions since late September. They have won six of their last seven games, scoring at least four times in four games in that period while keeping five clean sheets.

They are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the Championship and have drawn four of their last five games in their travels. Head coach Russell Martin, who was Swansea's manager until last season, recorded a 5-0 win in his first meeting against his former employers last month and will look to continue that form here.

He is on the cusp of history as Southampton are on a 20-game unbeaten run, equaling a 103-year-old record, and can help his team break that record here. Sam Edozie, James Bree, Ross Stewart and Kamaldeen Sulemana are sidelined with injuries while Joe Aribo is on international duty at the AFCON.

Considering the visitors' advantage in the head-to-head record and better form, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Southampton

Swansea City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Armstrong to score or assist any time - Yes