Swansea City vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Having seen their last four games postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases, Swansea City play host to Southampton for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Saints head into the game on a two-game unbeaten run against the hosts and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and keep their cup dreams alive.

Swansea City were left empty handed in the EFL Championship once again as they fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest last time out.

Russell Martin’s men have now lost each of their last three games on the spin, and this poor run of results has seen them drop to 17th place on the log.

On the other hand, despite playing with 10 men for most of the game, Southampton put on a superb team performance to salvage a 1-1 draw with Tottenham last time out.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men are now unbeaten in three straight games, claiming two draws and one win in that time.

They will now look to carry that momentum into the FA Cup, where they go against a struggling Swansea City side.

Swansea City vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Swansea City have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 21 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides. Southampton have picked up 16 wins in that time, while 35 games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Southampton Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D

Swansea vs Southampton Team News

Swansea City

Ethan Laird was hooked off on the stroke of half-time in the game against Nottingham Forest due to injury and is a major doubt for the Swans.

Injured: Ethan Laird

Suspended: None

Southampton

William Smallbone, Tino Livramento, Alex McCarthy are all out through injuries, while Che Adams is in isolation after contracting COVID-19. Moussa Djenepo has joined up with the Malian national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: William Smallbone, Tino Livramento, Alex McCarthy

Unavailable: Che Adams, Moussa Djenepo

Suspended: Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu

Swansea City vs Southampton Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Ethan Laird, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Jake Bidwell; Olivier Ntcham, Jamie Paterson; Joel Piroe

Southampton Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fraser Forster; Yan Valery, Jan Bednarek, Romain Perraud; Stuart Armstrong, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond; Ibrahima Diallo; Armando Broja, Shane Long

Swansea City vs Southampton Prediction

After their EFL Cup dreams were ended by Chelsea, the FA Cup is now the only piece of silverware realistically attainable for Southampton this season. We are tipping them to come away with the win as we expect them to field a strong XI on Saturday.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Southampton

Edited by Shardul Sant