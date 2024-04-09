Swansea City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024

Swansea City and Stoke City bring round 42 of the EFL Championship to an end when they go head to head at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday. Luke Williams’ men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the Potters, having failed to win their last five meetings since March 2021.

Swansea City’s push for a top-half finish suffered a fresh blow at the weekend when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Middlesbrough. Williams’ men have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City on March 16.

While Swansea will look to stop the rot on Wednesday, they take on an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last five meetings since March 2021.

Over in the West Midlands, Stoke City failed to pull clear of the danger zone as they played out a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion last time out. With that result, the Potters have now gone three home games on the spin without a win, picking up two points from the last nine available at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City are currently 18th in the Championship table, one point and three places adrift of Wednesday’s hosts, and just four points above the relegation zone.

Swansea City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 81 meetings between the sides, Swansea City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stoke City have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

The Potters are unbeaten in their last five games against Swansea, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in March 2021.

Swansea City have won just one of their last six matches while losing three and claiming two draws since the first week of March.

Stoke are unbeaten in three of their last four outings — claiming two wins and two draws — with a 3-0 defeat against Norwich City on March 16 being the exception.

Swansea City vs Stoke City Prediction

With just one point separating Swansea City and Stoke City, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday. We predict both sides will take a cautious approach to the game and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Stoke City

Swansea City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than five corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)