Swansea City and Stoke City go head-to-head at the Liberty Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday (February 21).

The Potters head into the midweek matchup on a run of three away defeats and will look to end this dry spell.

Swansea were sent crashing back to earth on Saturday (February 18), as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers.

Before that, the Swans snapped a run of four games without a win across competitions with a 2-1 win over Blackpool on February 15. With 42 points from 32 games, Swansea are 12th in the Championship, level on points with Hull City and Preston North End.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



bit.ly/3IB4auK 🗣 “We should not lose the game, we should be coming away from here with at least a draw.” 🗣 “We should not lose the game, we should be coming away from here with at least a draw.”👉 bit.ly/3IB4auK https://t.co/2pqasWIG8o

Meanwhile, Stoke continue to struggle away from home, getting beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday (February 18).

They are now winless in three of their last four games, drawing once and losing twice since the start of February. Alex Neil’s men are 19th in the points table, picking up 37 points from 32 games.

Swansea City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Stoke hold the upper hand in the fixture, with 32 wins from their last 79 meetings.

Swansea have picked up 25 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last three games against the Swans, winning twice and drawing once since a 2-1 loss in March 2021.

Swansea are winless in five of their last six games, losing four since the second week of January.

Stoke have failed to win their last four away league games, picking up one point from a possible 12.

Swansea City vs Stoke City Prediction

Swansea and Stoke have struggled to put together a run of form in recent weeks and will head into this game in search of a morale-boosting result. Both sides could cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Stoke City

Swansea City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of Swansea’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten meetings.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes